Extending Apollo Router

Apollo Router is the next-gen, high-performance graph router for a federated supergraph. It can also be very configurable by taking advantage of its extensive YAML-based config options or even building more advanced customizations as Rhai scripts or external extensions.

In this session, we help you understand what’s possible with Apollo Router’s extensibility model and how to decide which extensibility option will work best for your use case. We also share tips on how to bootstrap your Apollo Router development environment and experience.