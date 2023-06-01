EVENTS

GraphQL for the Enterprise: Scaling GraphQL


Apollo has been partnering with leading organizations around the world including MLB, Expedia and Paypal to help them unlock the full potential of GraphQL.

In this session, we explore effective strategies for scaling GraphQL. Whether you are getting started on, or looking to accelerate your own journey with GraphQL, learn the best practices for scaling GraphQL and what capabilities leading organizations are considering when evaluating GraphOS such as contracts, linting, approvals and more.

Meet the Speakers

Michal Svec

Lead Solutions Engineer, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

A step-by-step guide in getting started with GraphQL at scale

The advantages and pitfalls to avoid when evaluating GraphQL for the enterprise

Best practices of leading organizations in managing GraphQL at scale

