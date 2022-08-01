Principled GraphQL with Domain-Driven Design

Innovative companies are adopting supergraphs to deliver robust consumer experiences across sprawling, complex, heterogeneous technology infrastructures.

As organizations set up their supergraph, one of the most common decision points is how best to define subgraphs and their “boundaries.”

There is a tension between the iterative, demand-driven approach recommended by Principled GraphQL with enterprise architecture-driven models like domain-driven design. How can these seemingly divergent means of solution design coexist and better enable each other to succeed?