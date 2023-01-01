Schema Design Best Practices with Apollo Federation

A well-designed schema is the foundation of any successful GraphQL API, and it’s even more essential when multiple teams collaborate together on a supergraph using Apollo Federation.

In this session, we highlight many of the common GraphQL schema design best practices that apply to supergraphs, but we also share important tips that will help subgraph maintainers create and iterate on the type definitions that they contribute to the overall schema as quickly and effectively as possible (and without unexpected breaking changes for clients!).