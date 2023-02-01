Schema Design Best Practices with Apollo Federation

A well-designed schema is the foundation of any successful GraphQL API, and it’s even more essential when multiple teams collaborate together on a supergraph using Apollo Federation.
In this session, we highlight many of the common GraphQL schema design best practices that apply to supergraphs. We also share important tips that will help subgraph maintainers create and iterate on the type definitions that they contribute to the overall schema as quickly and effectively as possible, without unexpected breaking changes for clients.
Meet the Speakers
Erik Bylund
Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
How to design an expressive, demand-oriented schema for your federated graph that enhances predictability for API consumers through good governance practices
How to build your schema with developer ergonomics in mind, including establishing naming conventions and handling nullability and abstract types
How to leverage Apollo Studio to understand how your schema is being used and make informed choices about how to evolve it safely over time