EVENTS/GraphQL Summit October 2022

GraphQL Summit

Apollo-RS: an Ecosystem of GraphQL Tooling in Rust



Oh no! My parser sprouted into an entire compiler!

Compilers should not be reserved for programming languages! With the right care (lots of sun, proper hydration) a compiler is wildly beneficial outside of their traditional context. In fact we wrote one for GraphQL, a query language!

In this talk, we’ll tell you about the journey of apollo-rs – how we started with a performant, lossless, recursive-descent parser with really good errors that has now become a query-based, diagnostics-first, easily usable modern compiler.

Meet the Speakers

Iryna Shestak

Senior Staff Software Engineer, Apollo GraphQL


