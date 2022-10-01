EVENTS/

GraphQL Summit

Getting Buy-In for Your Next Strategic Project



Driving transformational change can be daunting. There are technical considerations, to be sure. Still, some of the more difficult challenges center around getting your project funded and then driving the momentum needed to act strategically for the business. Watch this session to hear techniques and practical considerations for making your GraphQL initiative successful.

Meet the Speakers

Laine Meyers

Sr. Director - Business Value Engineering, Apollo GraphQL

Kaitlyn Taboada

Lead Software Engineer, Odeko


© 2022 Apollo Graph Inc.

Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service