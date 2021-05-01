EVENTS/GraphQL Summit April 2021

GraphQL Summit

Five Lessons from a GraphQL Early Adopter

April 8|

Description

In this talk, John Masse shared key lessons from being an early adopter of GraphQL and some recommendations for teams that are just starting on their GraphQL journey on how to build for success.

Meet the Speakers

John Masse

Senior Director of Software Engineering, Priceline

What you'll learn

How to determine if GraphQL is the right technology for your organization

The benefits of being a schema-first organization

How a center of excellence can be beneficial for engineering teams

Why it’s crucial to include people in the process when scaling GraphQL

