Five Lessons from a GraphQL Early Adopter

April 8|
Description
In this talk, John Masse shared key lessons from being an early adopter of GraphQL and some recommendations for teams that are just starting on their GraphQL journey on how to build for success.
Meet the Speakers
John Masse
Senior Director of Software Engineering, Priceline
What you'll learn
How to determine if GraphQL is the right technology for your organization
The benefits of being a schema-first organization
How a center of excellence can be beneficial for engineering teams
Why it’s crucial to include people in the process when scaling GraphQL