Summit Scale Keynote

Join Matt DeBergalis, CTO of Apollo GraphQL for a talk about how adopting a common graph helps engineering organizations become more agile and better prepared for the future.

Matt DeBergalis

Co-Founder and CTO, Apollo GraphQL

Why technology and businesses need to be composable in order to be agile

Hear stories of how teams that are adopting GraphQL are shipping software faster and transforming their organizations

What does a solutions layer look like and how to think about your data graph as a product



