EVENTS/GraphQL Summit April 2021

GraphQL Summit

Change at scale: how Expedia built a company-wide data graph

How do you convince leadership and several hundred engineers to change the way you’ve always built products and embrace GraphQL

Join a panel discussion to learn how Expedia successfully navigated obstacles on its way to a company-wide GraphQL platform.

Meet the Speakers

Amy Heinen

Distinguished Program Manager, Expedia

Chris Winsor

Principal Software Engineer, Expedia

Dan Boerner

Enterprise Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

How to be balance autonomy and consistency while ensuring you can scale your graph

Why empathy and overcommunication to build trust are critical to a successful graph rollout

How to break down a large-scale change into manageable milestones

How to successfully market the data graph to teams inside your company

© 2021 Apollo Graph Inc.
Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service