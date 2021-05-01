EVENTS/GraphQL Summit April 2021

GraphQL Summit

GraphQL and Mobile Panel

A live discussion about developing mobile apps with GraphQL, featuring maintainers of the iOS and Android Apollo SDKs, along with special guests from Github and Shopify. Watch on-demand all of the talks from GraphQL Summit Worldwide and GraphQL Summit Scale.

Note: All questions came from the Twitch stream during the live event – join us live next time to get your question in!

Meet the Speakers

Ellen Shapiro

iOS Engineer, Apollo GraphQL

Martin Bonnin

Android Engineer, Apollo GraphQL

Hesham Salman

Senior Mobile Engineer, Github

Ivan Savytskyi

Staff Developer, Shopify

What you'll learn

Supporting mobile needs for types

Caching in mobile

Nullability for mobile

Working with errors

