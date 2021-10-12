Implementing Federation Support in a Code First GraphQL Server

Description
Learn how Pollen added support for Federation to Strawberry GraphQL, a code-first python library, by implementing support for schema directives.
Follow their journey through their first implementation, and how they migrated to a more generic approach by implementing schema directives.
Schema directives might not seem useful in a code first library, but in this talk, Patrick will show a few use cases that might make them worth trying!
Meet the Speakers
Patrick Arminio
Senior Backend Engineer, Pollen