EVENTS/

GraphQL Summit

Panel: The State of Serverless

Description

The serverless landscape has changed drastically over the last few years, and on-demand computing is quickly becoming the standard. In the beginning, going serverless required a lot of supporting infrastructure and know-how. Now companies are offering serverless capabilities packaged into features for everything from building APIs to incrementally building part of a JAMstack application.

Hear from serverless experts and beginners alike, from all across the industry, about how serverless is impacting modern app development today.

Meet the Speakers

Aaron Powell

Principal Cloud Developer Advocate, Microsoft

Natalie Davis

Software Engineer, Netlify

Sunil Pai

Senior Systems Engineer, Cloudflare

Ivonne Roberts

Solutions Architect, Bill.com



