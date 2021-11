Panel: Driving Transformative Change with the Graph

November 10|

Description

Engineering leaders increasingly see GraphQL as a strategic tool to overcome the innovation bottleneck arising from omnichannel demands and an ever-expanding surface area of service APIs. But beyond the technical benefits, this panel of pioneering leaders from fintech, travel, and sports recognized and realized the potential of the graph to transform product delivery in their organizations. Learn how they unlocked productivity, empowered their teams to drive positive change quickly–all while managing change at enterprise scale.