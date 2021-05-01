REST to GraphQL

From Endpoints to Capabilities
November 10|
Description
GraphQL is a significant shift away from APIs as we know them today. As a result, it’s typical for graph adopters to find themselves applying REST-y practices to designing and building their graphs. Unfortunately, improperly implemented GraphQL APIs can give a wrong impression of the technology and undermine the graph’s benefits.
In this talk, we’ll walk through an example use case that will require us to integrate with a CRM tool. First, we’ll look at the REST approach, and then we’ll dive into designing and building the capability with GraphQL.
Meet the Speakers
Michael Watson
Developer Advocate, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn