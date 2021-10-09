9 Ways to Secure Your Graph

From a security standpoint, a lot can go wrong once you publish your production graph onto the internet. From malicious actors, GraphQL vulnerabilities, and well-known operational follies, we need a baseline for graph security. In this talk, we cover nine different ways to secure your graph: from auth to reducing the attack surface area and operations & governance. With awareness of what can go wrong and how to mitigate it, you’ll feel more confident in your production graph security efforts.