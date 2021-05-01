EVENTS/

GraphQL Summit

Panel: GraphQL for Mobile Development

Watch on-demand as panelists discuss of using GraphQL for native mobile development, especially using the Apollo Swift and Kotlin SDKs! Learn about how developers have used GraphQL on mobile, and some of Apollo’s upcoming releases including the 3.0 of our Kotlin SDK and 1.0 of our Swift SDK!

Ellen Shapiro

iOS Engineer, Apollo GraphQL

Kamilah Taylor

Engineer, Gusto

Martin Bonnin

Android Engineer, Apollo GraphQL

Anthony Miller

iOS Developer, Apollo GraphQL

Olivier Goutay

Senior Software Engineer, Netflix

Matt Oliver

Sr. Engineering Manager, Major League Baseball

