Panel: GraphQL for Mobile Development

Watch on-demand as panelists discuss of using GraphQL for native mobile development, especially using the Apollo Swift and Kotlin SDKs! Learn about how developers have used GraphQL on mobile, and some of Apollo’s upcoming releases including the 3.0 of our Kotlin SDK and 1.0 of our Swift SDK!
Meet the Speakers
Ellen Shapiro
iOS Engineer, Apollo GraphQL
Kamilah Taylor
Engineer, Gusto
Martin Bonnin
Android Engineer, Apollo GraphQL
Anthony Miller
iOS Developer, Apollo GraphQL
Olivier Goutay
Senior Software Engineer, Netflix
Matt Oliver
Sr. Engineering Manager, Major League Baseball