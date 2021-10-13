Panel: The State of Serverless

The serverless landscape has changed drastically over the last few years, and on-demand computing is quickly becoming the standard. In the beginning, going serverless required a lot of supporting infrastructure and know-how. Now companies are offering serverless capabilities packaged into features for everything from building APIs to incrementally building part of a JAMstack application.

Hear from serverless experts and beginners alike, from all across the industry, about how serverless is impacting modern app development today.