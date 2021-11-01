Production Ready GraphQL

Once you have learned GraphQL and the basics are dialed in, it’s time to dig into some of the trickier questions of GraphQL adoption. How do we handle errors? How do we maintain a schema on a large team? How do we handle caching appropriately? In this session, we’ll get hands-on experience with the techniques and tools that support engineering teams as they scale their GraphQL solutions.
Meet the Speakers
Eve Porcello
Software Developer + Instructor, Moon Highway
What you'll learn
Getting Ready for @defer and @stream
Schema Design Techniques & Managing Schemas with Apollo Studio and Rover CLI
Creating Communication Strategies for GraphQL Adoption
Advanced Error Handling & Understanding Caching at Scale