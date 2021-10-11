Understanding Caching in Apollo Client 3

One of the major benefits of Apollo Client 3 is that it not only manages the communication between client and server but that it is also capable of caching those responses. Caching can help prevent unnecessary network traffic and improve user experience, but if not done correctly, it can also leave users with stale data and affect their user experience.

Watch this talk on-demand as we cover the fundamental building blocks of caching in Apollo, such as the algorithm that Apollo uses to perform caching and then build on top of that with intermediary topics such as field policies and pagination helpers.