EVENTS/GraphQL Summit October 2022

GraphQL Summit

Event Storm to Production Supergraph – a Domain-Driven Design Approach to GraphQL



An enterprise system is typically a complex zoo of services and datastores with varying degrees of coupling. Such a brownfield scenario posits a major challenge for the successful design of a unified composition layer for the company’s data. This session discusses how to apply the technique of event storming to model event-driven architectures.

Meet the Speakers

Ryan Marsh

Digital Architect, Xolvio

What you'll learn

How to apply the technique of event storming to model event-driven architectures

How to directly translate such models to healthy schema design

How this approach helps strike the right balance between coupling and decoupling


