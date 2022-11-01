Apollo-RS: an Ecosystem of GraphQL Tooling in Rust

January 1|

Oh no! My parser sprouted into an entire compiler!

Compilers should not be reserved for programming languages! With the right care (lots of sun, proper hydration) a compiler is wildly beneficial outside of their traditional context. In fact we wrote one for GraphQL, a query language!

In this talk, we’ll tell you about the journey of apollo-rs – how we started with a performant, lossless, recursive-descent parser with really good errors that has now become a query-based, diagnostics-first, easily usable modern compiler.