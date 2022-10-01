Register for Virtual GraphQL Summit - it's FREE! Watch keynotes, 50+ sessions and 60+ speakers from companies like Walmart Global Tech, Netflix, Intuit, and more.
Getting Buy-In for Your Next Strategic Project

January 1|

Driving transformational change can be daunting. There are technical considerations, to be sure. Still, some of the more difficult challenges center around getting your project funded and then driving the momentum needed to act strategically for the business. Watch this session to hear techniques and practical considerations for making your GraphQL initiative successful.

Meet the Speakers

Laine Meyers

Sr. Director - Business Value Engineering, Apollo GraphQL

Kaitlyn Taboada

Lead Software Engineer, Odeko

