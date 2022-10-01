Register for Virtual GraphQL Summit - it's FREE! Watch keynotes, 50+ sessions and 60+ speakers from companies like Walmart Global Tech, Netflix, Intuit, and more.
GraphQL Summit

How Walmart Global Tech Redesigned and Unified their Customer Experience in Just 11 months

January 1|

After years of experimentation and developing new features following mostly the BFF architecture pattern, Walmart was left with a complex set of platforms and services. Without a single source of truth for domain data, their customer experience diverged across apps and developing new features was fraught with complexity.

Learn how they used Federated GraphQL to re-architect their e-commerce platform allowing them to unify their customer experience, improve developer productivity, increase innovation, and lay the groundwork for the future of Walmart e-commerce.

Meet the Speakers

Aditya Bakle

Director of Engineering, Walmart Global Tech

Ben Wilson

Principal Software Engineer, Walmart Global Tech

