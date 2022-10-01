EVENTS/GraphQL Summit October 2022

GraphQL Summit

State of the Federation Subgraph Ecosystem

January 1|

Apollo Federation is a powerful, open architecture that helps you create a unified supergraph that combines multiple GraphQL APIs.

From dynamically typed languages like JavaScript to statically typed Java. From functional programming style of Elixir to Object Oriented one in C#. SDL first or code first. Developers have a number of options to choose from when developing their GraphQL subgraphs.

This talk explores the ever-growing federation subgraph ecosystem and highlight some of the available libraries.

Meet the Speakers

Derek Kuc

Principal Engineer, Apollo GraphQL

© 2022 Apollo Graph Inc.

Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service