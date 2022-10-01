Register for Virtual GraphQL Summit - it's FREE! Watch keynotes, 50+ sessions and 60+ speakers from companies like Walmart Global Tech, Netflix, Intuit, and more.
EVENTS/GraphQL Summit October 2022

GraphQL Summit

The Future of Real-time Data in GraphQL

January 1|

We present a scalable implementation of data-driven @live queries that abstracts away the details of subscriptions and refetching, initially implemented in the Apollo Router using a familiar and flexible GraphQL syntax that supports query batching, persisted queries, ETag-like unmodified response omission, polling/diffing arbitrary queries, a fresh approach to server-side rendering for the React 18+ ecosystem, and more.

Meet the Speakers

Ben Newman

Open Source Architect, Apollo GraphQL

