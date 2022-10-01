The Future of Real-time Data in GraphQL

January 1|
We present a scalable implementation of data-driven @live queries that abstracts away the details of subscriptions and refetching, initially implemented in the Apollo Router using a familiar and flexible GraphQL syntax that supports query batching, persisted queries, ETag-like unmodified response omission, polling/diffing arbitrary queries, a fresh approach to server-side rendering for the React 18+ ecosystem, and more.
Meet the Speakers
Ben Newman
Open Source Architect, Apollo GraphQL