From Graph to Supergraph – Scale Fast Without Breaking Anything

Graphs are data structures that resemble the natural way we build mental models and related concepts. In graphs, relationships between represented entities are as relevant as the entities themselves. The true power of Apollo GraphQL manifests in the journey from graphs to supergraphs, which is a unified network of your data, services, and capabilities composed into a single, all-purpose API.

This talk takes you on the journey from your existing APIs to graph to supergraph including migrations steps, the co-existence of REST and GraphQL, best practices, quick wins, and potential issues you might encounter along the road. This will help in mitigating risk, decreasing time-to-market, and increasing the chances for project success.