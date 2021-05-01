Building an Adaptive Engineering Culture

GRAPHQL SUMMIT
Bhawna Singh, CTO of Glassdoor, and Rick Fast, VP Engineering at Expedia, sat down with Apollo CTO, Matt DeBergalis and discussed how to build an adaptive engineering culture and how a data graph empowers teams to collaborate better and learn faster.
The importance of knowing what problems you are trying to solve when adopting a data graph
How to balance autonomy and collaboration when scaling a data graph
How to build internal communities and tap into external communities to develop best practices
Bhawna Singh
CTO at Glassdoor
Matt DeBergalis
Co-Founder and CTO at Apollo GraphQL
Rick Fast
VP at Expedia