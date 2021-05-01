How Your Infrastructure Choices Make (or Break) Your Team Culture

GRAPHQL SUMMIT
Event Description
Healthy teams are high performers. Organizations that focus on team health gain a significant advantage in the market. But did you know the way that we build our applications has a significant impact on team culture?
In this talk, learn how your architecture can improve — or damage — your team’s health.
How systems can become fragile, making it hard to ship
How complexity leads to a snowball of slowness
How decoupled systems speed up companies
The culture of shipping checklist
Jason Lengstorf
Principal Developer Experience Engineer at Netlify