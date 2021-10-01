How We Built a Bank on GraphQL

Description
At Varo, our mission to build “a bank for all of us” began with building a modern infrastructure that would scale well within the highly regulated financial industry. As a bank, our products need to be compliant with various financial laws yet flexible in order to adapt to changes in the financial market. To meet these unique requirements, we put GraphQL at the core of “Varo Bank”, the very first consumer fintech to be granted a national bank charter.
Meet the Speakers
Kenny McGarvey
GraphQL Tech Lead, Varo Bank
Sundar Siva
Sr. Director Of Engineering, Varo Bank
What you'll learn