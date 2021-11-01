EVENTS/GraphQL Summit November 2021

Production Ready GraphQL



Once you have learned GraphQL and the basics are dialed in, it’s time to dig into some of the trickier questions of GraphQL adoption. How do we handle errors? How do we maintain a schema on a large team? How do we handle caching appropriately? In this session, we’ll get hands-on experience with the techniques and tools that support engineering teams as they scale their GraphQL solutions.

Meet the Speakers

Eve Porcello

Software Developer + Instructor, Moon Highway

What you'll learn

Getting Ready for @defer and @stream

Schema Design Techniques & Managing Schemas with Apollo Studio and Rover CLI

Creating Communication Strategies for GraphQL Adoption

Advanced Error Handling & Understanding Caching at Scale


