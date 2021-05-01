Change Management with Apollo Federation

November 10|

Description

Apollo Federation allows organizations to develop unified graphs made up of several subgraphs. Properly coordinating changes to the components of this critical system is key to rapid and safe GraphQL deployment.

In this talk, we covered common change management scenarios in a federated architecture. We discussed the ideal sequence of events, how Apollo tooling helps coordinate changes, and when to employ progressive delivery techniques. We also got a glimpse into how Wayfair is putting these principles into practice, integrating their production systems with Apollo Studio to provide an exceptional developer experience.