Graph Auth in Production

There are lots of great auth patterns to follow when you’re building a brand new architecture with GraphQL at the center, but what about the non-ideal case. At Zillow, we have added a federated GraphQL layer to the middle of existing clients and services that do authentication and authorization in different, not always compatible ways. Sergei Shevlyagin will share useful examples on how to make it work and ideas on how to iteratively improve.
Meet the Speakers
Sergei Shevlyagin
Senior Software Developer, Zillow Group
What you'll learn