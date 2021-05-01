EVENTS/GraphQL Summit April 2021

GraphQL Summit

GraphQL Observability


GraphQL is an immensely powerful tool and while there are tons of resources out there on how to leverage it, there doesn’t seem to be much open discussion around Day 2 (maintenance in production) operations of GraphQL.

In this talk, we’ll be focusing on applying OpenTelemetry to federated GraphQL services to empower teams through observability.

Meet the Speakers

Ash Narcisse

Engineer, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

How observability works and why you need it

Using Open Telemetry in Apollo Server

Using Open Telemetry in a Federated Graph

