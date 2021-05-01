How to Serve Many Audiences with One Graph

Your graph doesn’t exist in isolation; it has to serve many different audiences with different needs, domains, and scopes of access. How can we offer these many distinct audiences a simple, tailored developer experience, with one large unified graph? In this talk, we discussed the need to treat your graph as a product and a new technology in Apollo Studio designed to customize the graph experience for many different audiences.
Meet the Speakers
Joe McCarron
Sr. Staff Product Manager, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn