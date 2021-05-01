EVENTS/GraphQL Summit April 2021

How Your Infrastructure Choices Make (or Break) Your Team Culture


Healthy teams are high performers. Organizations that focus on team health gain a significant advantage in the market. But did you know the way that we build our applications has a significant impact on team culture?

In this talk, learn how your architecture can improve — or damage — your team’s health.

Meet the Speakers

Jason Lengstorf

Principal Developer Experience Engineer, Netlify

What you'll learn

How systems can become fragile, making it hard to ship

How complexity leads to a snowball of slowness

How decoupled systems speed up companies

The culture of shipping checklist

