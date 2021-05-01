EVENTS/GraphQL Summit November 2021

GraphQL Summit

Panel: GraphQL for Mobile Development


Watch on-demand as panelists discuss of using GraphQL for native mobile development, especially using the Apollo Swift and Kotlin SDKs! Learn about how developers have used GraphQL on mobile, and some of Apollo’s upcoming releases including the 3.0 of our Kotlin SDK and 1.0 of our Swift SDK!

Meet the Speakers

Ellen Shapiro

iOS Engineer, Apollo GraphQL

Kamilah Taylor

Engineer, Gusto

Martin Bonnin

Android Engineer, Apollo GraphQL

Anthony Miller

iOS Developer, Apollo GraphQL

Olivier Goutay

Senior Software Engineer, Netflix

