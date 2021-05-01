EVENTS/GraphQL Summit April 2021

GraphQL Summit

Scaling GraphQL at Glassdoor


Go inside Glassdoor’s graph architecture with Ian Moore and Deepak Gupta. They discuss how they scaled GraphQL at Glassdoor using Apollo Federation and share key insights for designing a performant and secure graph.

Meet the Speakers

Deepak Gupta

Sr. Manager, Engineering, Glassdoor

Ian Moore

Software Architect, Glassdoor

What you'll learn

How Glassdoor set up its GraphQL architecture to scale to serve over 70M monthly active users

Glassdoor’s key design considerations when setting up a federated graph

See best practices for ensuring a performant graph including caching, client concerns, and alerting

How to handle security and authentication from the edge down to the subgraph level

