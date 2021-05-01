Scaling GraphQL at Glassdoor

Go inside Glassdoor’s graph architecture with Ian Moore and Deepak Gupta. They discuss how they scaled GraphQL at Glassdoor using Apollo Federation and share key insights for designing a performant and secure graph.
Meet the Speakers
Deepak Gupta
Sr. Manager, Engineering, Glassdoor
Ian Moore
Software Architect, Glassdoor
What you'll learn
How Glassdoor set up its GraphQL architecture to scale to serve over 70M monthly active users
Glassdoor’s key design considerations when setting up a federated graph
See best practices for ensuring a performant graph including caching, client concerns, and alerting
How to handle security and authentication from the edge down to the subgraph level