Using MongoDB Atlas to Unlock Super powers for your Supergraph

Technologies like the document database and GraphQL have completely revolutionized the developer experience for accessing data from the frontend and from the backend.
This talk discusses how developers can unlock that same developer experience when utilizing MongoDB Atlas’s developer data platform to power their Apollo supergraph. From generating GraphQL schemas, to ensuring that data is highly available, scalable, and resilient – MongoDB Atlas and Apollo GraphQL can help you build the stack of your dreams.
Meet the Speakers
Sumedha Mehta
Product Manager, MongoDB
Jesse Hall
Senior Developer Advocate, MongoDB