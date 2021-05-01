EVENTS/GraphQL Summit April 2021

GraphQL Summit

Using Subscriptions with Your Federated Data Graph



In this talk, we will describe how to add scalable subscriptions to a federated graph using a decoupled service responsible for managing client connections and providing real-time updates to those clients.

With this approach, the subscriptions service can use any of the types defined in the federated data graph as output types for the Subscription fields in its schema, and it can do so without redefining those types explicitly.

Meet the Speakers

Mandi Wise

Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

Do you need subscriptions?

How to build decoupled subscriptions

How to fulfill subscriptions with help from the gateway


© 2022 Apollo Graph Inc.

Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service