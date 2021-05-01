Using Subscriptions with Your Federated Data Graph
In this talk, we will describe how to add scalable subscriptions to a federated graph using a decoupled service responsible for managing client connections and providing real-time updates to those clients.
With this approach, the subscriptions service can use any of the types defined in the federated data graph as output types for the Subscription fields in its schema, and it can do so without redefining those types explicitly.
Meet the Speakers
Mandi Wise
Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
Do you need subscriptions?
How to build decoupled subscriptions
How to fulfill subscriptions with help from the gateway