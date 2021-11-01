Become a Certified Apollo Graph Developer

November 11|

Description

Come work through the Lift-off series on Apollo Odyssey with Kurt Kemple, Developer Advocate at Apollo, and become a Certified Graph Developer!

After completing the 5 Lift-off courses and each of their assessments, you are granted the Apollo Graph Developer – Associate certification. This ensures that you possess a solid foundational knowledge of GraphQL and the Apollo tool suite to design a schema, run an Apollo Server, and perform queries with Apollo Client on the front end.