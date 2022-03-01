EVENTS

Workshop

Best Practices for Effective Graph Stewardship

April 14| 9:00 am PT

GraphQL APIs offer the promise of being able to evolve a schema in response to client needs, and a federated graph is no exception. But when multiple teams contribute to a federated schema you’ll want to make sure that you have processes in place that empower them to evolve the graph continuously and transparently, and in a way that won’t result in unexpected breaking changes for clients.

Meet the Speakers

Shane Myrick

Practice Lead Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

Essential best practices and tools for effective graph stewardship

How to balance the requirements of platform, service, and client teams

Organizing models for graph governance groups

What to think about when onboarding new teams to the graph

