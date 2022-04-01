Federation from Day One

May 12| 9:00am PT
Join us for a two-hour, hands-on workshop that will provide an introduction to Apollo Federation. To explore these concepts, you will build a federated graph for a new greenfield app called “FlyBy” consisting of two subgraph services, an Apollo Gateway, and a client application. You will also have the opportunity to try out managed federation with Apollo Studio and the Rover CLI.
Required skills and understanding (if applicable):
Meet the Speakers
Lenny Burdette
Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
What Apollo Federation is, how it works, and why it’s an effective solution for modularizing a graph
How to design subgraph schemas based on “separation of concerns”
How to configure an Apollo Gateway as an entry point for a federated graph
What managed federation is in Apollo Studio and how to use it along with the Rover CLI to compose subgraph schemas together