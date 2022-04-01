Federation from Day One

May 12| 9:00am PT

Join us for a two-hour, hands-on workshop that will provide an introduction to Apollo Federation. To explore these concepts, you will build a federated graph for a new greenfield app called “FlyBy” consisting of two subgraph services, an Apollo Gateway, and a client application. You will also have the opportunity to try out managed federation with Apollo Studio and the Rover CLI.

Required skills and understanding (if applicable):