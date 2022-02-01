Getting Started with Federation 2

May 19| 9:00 am PT

Apollo Federation is a powerful open-source architecture that helps you create a unified graph that combines multiple GraphQL APIs. Based on feedback from Apollo’s customers and the community, the new Federation 2 specification includes developer experience improvements that make collaborating on a graph at scale even easier than before.

This session covers new schema design features that are available in Federation 2, including type merging and changes to type and field ownership between subgraphs. It also highlights potential breaking changes for existing Federation 1 subgraphs and provides guidance on what you can do today to prepare your Apollo Gateway and subgraphs for incremental migration.

Feel free to forward this form to your coworkers. If you have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to your Apollo Customer Success Engineer.