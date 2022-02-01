Getting Started with Federation 2

March 16| 11:00 am - 11:45am PT

Apollo Federation is a powerful open-source architecture that helps you create a unified graph that combines multiple GraphQL APIs. Apollo Federation 2 provides developer experience improvements to the original specification for Apollo Federation (Federation 1).

This session covers features that are currently available in the Federation 2 alpha release. It also highlights potential breaking changes for existing Federation 1 subgraphs and provides guidance on what you can begin today to prepare your graphs for a Federation 2 migration.

Feel free to forward this form to your coworkers. If you have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to your Apollo Customer Success Engineer.