Getting Started with Federation 2

March 16| 11:00 am - 11:45am PT
Apollo Federation is a powerful open-source architecture that helps you create a unified graph that combines multiple GraphQL APIs. Apollo Federation 2 provides developer experience improvements to the original specification for Apollo Federation (Federation 1).
This session covers features that are currently available in the Federation 2 alpha release. It also highlights potential breaking changes for existing Federation 1 subgraphs and provides guidance on what you can begin today to prepare your graphs for a Federation 2 migration.
Feel free to forward this form to your coworkers. If you have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to your Apollo Customer Success Engineer.
Meet the Speakers
Matt Ratzke
Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
Relaxed type ownership
More flexible composition
Merging of Object, Unions, and Enum value types