GraphQL Fundamentals Workshop – Part 1 & 2

September 14 & 15| 10:00am PT

Join us for a two-part, hands-on workshop with Eve Porcello from Moon Highway as she takes us through the fundamentals of GraphQL. On day 1, you’ll explore the fundamentals of GraphQL and learn about sending queries, handling arguments, mutations, subscriptions, and more.


On day 2, you’ll dive into more advanced GraphQL topics like creating types, nullable fields, pagination, schema documentation, and effective schema maintenance.

Meet the Speakers

Eve Porcello

Software Developer + Instructor, Moon Highway

What you'll learn

Basics of GraphQL architecture and how it compares to REST

How to send and resolve queries

How to use Apollo Server

How to design and maintain a GraphQL schema

