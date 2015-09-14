GraphQL Fundamentals Workshop – Part 1 & 2

September 14 & 15| 10:00am PT
Join us for a two-part, hands-on workshop with Eve Porcello from Moon Highway as she takes us through the fundamentals of GraphQL. On day 1, you’ll explore the fundamentals of GraphQL and learn about sending queries, handling arguments, mutations, subscriptions, and more.
On day 2, you’ll dive into more advanced GraphQL topics like creating types, nullable fields, pagination, schema documentation, and effective schema maintenance.
Meet the Speakers
Eve Porcello
Software Developer + Instructor, Moon Highway
What you'll learn
Basics of GraphQL architecture and how it compares to REST
How to send and resolve queries
How to use Apollo Server
How to design and maintain a GraphQL schema