July 19| 9:00am - 12:00pm PT

In this 3-hour hands-on workshop, Apollo’s Solution Engineering team will provide you with training to get up and running with GraphOS and your first supergraph.

This includes:

Building out GraphQL endpoints and resolvers

Connecting multiple GraphQL endpoints together into a supergraph

Leveraging Apollo GraphOS to manage the lifecycle of a supergraph

Connecting a frontend application to the supergraph to easily access data

* A prerequisite for attending this workshop is signing up for Apollo’s GraphOS Enterprise Trial