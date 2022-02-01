Introduction to Schema Design

February 24| 11:00 am - 12:30 pm PT

One of the first steps, when you’re starting any GraphQL project, is designing your schema. Your schema is the document that describes your API’s types and allows you to create an API that aligns with the needs of your project. In a large organization, it is a contract shared across every team Product and Engineering that encapsulates the unique needs of the business. A well-designed schema is a key pillar of success for anyone using GraphQL.

In this interactive, hands-on course, you’ll learn the foundations of building well-designed schemas using GraphQL’s schema definition language. We’ll cover real-world examples and best practices that you can apply immediately to your own schema design projects. Learn to speak the language of GraphQL fluently, no matter your job role.