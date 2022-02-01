EVENTS

Federation from Day One


Join us on-demand for a hands-on workshop that will provide an introduction to Apollo Federation. To explore these concepts, you will build a federated graph for a new greenfield app called “FlyBy” consisting of two subgraph services, an Apollo Gateway, and a client application. You will also have the opportunity to try out managed federation with Apollo Studio and the Rover CLI.

Meet the Speakers

Michael Edelman

Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

What Apollo Federation is, how it works, and why it’s an effective solution for modularizing a graph

How to design subgraph schemas based on “separation of concerns”

How to configure an Apollo Gateway as an entry point for a federated graph

What managed federation is in Apollo Studio and how to use it along with the Rover CLI to compose subgraph schemas together

