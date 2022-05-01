EVENTS

Workshop

Welcome to GraphQL and Apollo Kotlin


An introductory walkthrough of GraphQL and Apollo Kotlin, led by Apollo’s solutions architecture team. In this workshop, you will learn the basics and advantages of GraphQL for mobile app development, along with integrating and using Apollo Kotlin.

Required skills and understanding:

  • No prior experience with GraphQL is required, but prior experience developing Android applications is recommended

Meet the Speakers

Shane Myrick

Practice Lead Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

How to add the Apollo SDK to a project

How to use GraphQL operations to generate code

How to use the SDK to send and receive data with GraphQL

© 2022 Apollo Graph Inc.

Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service